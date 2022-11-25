Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima arrested for corruption
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima has been arrested on allegations that he accepted money in exchange for awarding government contracts, the country's anti-corruption agency says.
He is accused of receiving $280,000 (£230,000) from a British businessman "and other items", a statement says.
Mr Chilima, who has not commented on the allegations, is due in court.
He had already been stripped of his powers in June when he was first accused by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The British businessman, Zuneth Sattar, is under arrest in the UK where he is accused of using connections with senior Malawi government officials and politicians to fraudulently obtain contracts to supply goods and services.
Mr Sattar has denied all wrong doing.
Mr Chilima came to power in 2020 as the running mate of President Lazarus Chakwera.
He had previously campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, promising to end decades of sleaze in government and ending poverty in one of the worlds most poorest countries.