Ian Khama: Botswana issues arrest warrant for former president
- Published
A court in Botswana has issued an arrest warrant for former President Ian Khama for the possession of illegal firearms.
The judge issued orders that Mr Khama should be arrested on sight.
The 69-year-old left the country last year and has been residing in neighbouring South Africa.
He denied at the time that he was fleeing or seeking asylum after he fell out with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Mr Khama left office in 2018 after two five-year terms.
He is facing 14 charges including allegations of money laundering and handling stolen property. The warrant issued is only for the possession of five illegal firearms.
Mr Khama, who is the son of Botswana's first President Seretse Khama, has not publicly commented on the arrest warrant, but he has previously accused Mr Masisi of conducting a witch hunt against him.