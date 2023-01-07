Black Star Line: 50,000 descend on Ghana for diaspora festival
Tens of thousands of people have poured into Ghana's iconic Black Star Square of Independence to witness the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival.
The event - which took place in the heart of the Ghanaian capital Accra - was founded by Chicago-born Ghanaian Vic Mensa and featured a host A-list acts from both sides of the Atlantic in a bid to unite the country and its diaspora.
International stars, including multiple Grammy award winners Erykah Badu, T-Pain and Chance The Rapper, were joined by Ghanaian legends like Sarkodie, Manifest and The Asakaa Boys at a festival to mark the event, which has also seen a weeklong series of events and panels.
