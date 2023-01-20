Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 January 2023

Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 January 2023Published10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:Image source, EPAImage caption, In Morocco's capital Rabat on Friday, Amazigh women and girls are dressed up to celebrate the start of 2973 in their calendar....Image source, EPAImage caption, A man performs during the celebrations near parliament, as Morocco increasingly recognises the rights of the Amazigh people after years of marginalisation...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Many members of the Amazigh community also live in Algeria, where these women in the city of Bumerdas sing and dance as they see in 2973.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, On Saturday, horsemen parade in Togo's second city Sokodé...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, While this young man plays the drums at the festival held annually in Sokodé to keep centuries-old traditions alive.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Religious traditions are on display in Ethiopia, where Timket, or Epiphany, is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Thursday...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, These women prefer to sit and watch as worshippers mark what they believe to be the baptism of Jesus on the River Jordan...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Priests and worshippers from across the country make their way to rivers and lakes to mark Timket...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The faithful also wait for priests to spray holy water on them during the three-day festival.Image source, EPAImage caption, In Nigeria, a ceremony of a different kind is held on Wednesday - the graduation of students at the University of Lagos. Here, a mother puts her cap on her child...Image source, EPAImage caption, While this student look at his graduation photos.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, In Kisumu in western Kenya, a farmer finds himself in the unfortunate situation of having to deal with an invasion of his rice field by red-billed quelea birds...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Drones are used to spray the birds with pesticide.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, In action on a cricket pitch on Tuesday, Rwandan bowler Zurafat Ishimwe is on the winning side as her team defeats Zimbabwe in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 to record their first major tournament victory.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, While on Friday, an amputee footballer jumps during a training session in Egypt's capital Cairo. His team trains every day to try and build Egypt's first national team.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, On Sunday, a chimpanzee's skeleton is on display at a museum in Giza, home to many of Egypt's historic sites.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, While on Wednesday, a picture is taken of an antique vehicle on display at the Khalifa House ethnographic museum in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan's capital Khartoum.Images subject to copyright.Around the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcastsRelated TopicsPhotography