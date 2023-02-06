Tems wins Grammy: Nigerians celebrate rap award
Top Nigerian artists have joined music fans from across the world to congratulate singer Tems on winning a Grammy award.
She won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U with Future and Drake.
They beat a strong field which included Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled.
Artists including Tiwa Savage, Waje and Omowunmi have posted messages congratulating Tems.
"It's Tems' time. Nobody can stop her shine. Superstar," posted Afrobeats singer Olamide.
Some fans on Twitter have been hailing her as the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy.
However, others argue that historic first was achieved by British-Nigerian singer Sade, whose real name is Helen Folasade Adu. She has won the award four times.
Tems, 27, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, has been praised by fellow artists for her vocal talent.
DJ Edu, host of BBC's music show This Is Africa, said Tems has a "unique" style.
"It's great to see Tems getting this recognition. She's always stood out from the crowd, being true to her own unique sound and style, and I'm really happy she's achieved such heights without having to conform," he told BBC News.
"I nominated her as one to watch in 2020 so obviously I'm basking in her success," he added.
Tems reportedly has collaborations lined up with several mega starts including Beyoncé and Rihanna.
Meanwhile, South Africans Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode also won a Grammy Award - for Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe.