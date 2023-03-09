Nigeria election 2023: What next for heartbroken young voters?

A young Labour Party supporter in NigeriaAFP
By Nduka Orjinmo
BBC News, Abuja

Heartbroken first-time voters in Nigeria are being urged not to give up after the candidate that many of them backed came third in the presidential race two weeks ago.

This is because crucial state elections are soon to be held - where governors and local assemblies will be chosen. It is the state governments that build schools, hospitals and inner city roads and are responsible for transport and other essential services.

Some of the young voters who backed the Labour Party's Peter Obi have become disillusioned by election day antics in some areas: ballot-box snatching, violence and the late arrival of electoral officials that disenfranchised many - and may be one of the explanations for a low turnout.

Some voters in Lagos were furious when electoral officials failed to show up on election day

But party campaigner Rinu Oduala says "Obidients", as Mr Obi's supporters are known, must not to give up hope.

"Change does not occur overnight. It happens step by step. Day by day. And we have taken a thousand steps into the future," the Labour Party supporter tweeted.

The electoral process was criticised by observer groups as falling short of required standards - and the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are challenging the result in court.

Yet Obidients like Ms Oduala point to how much the Labour Party has achieved in the nine months since Mr Obi became their flag bearer.

He gained six million votes - 25% of the vote, a major achievement given the usual dominance of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and PDP.

The Labour Party also now has seven of 109 senatorial seats and 35 of 360 members of the House of Representatives.

Some victories have given card-carrying Labour Party members faith that the ultimate power in a democracy resides with the people.

Examples include a female Labour candidate in the capital, Abuja, beating a man who had served as an MP for 20 years; a Labour motorcycle-taxi rider in the northern state of Kaduna being elected and another Labour candidate preventing an outgoing governor in the south-east south-from winning a senate seat.

In the build-up to the polls, the Obidients were mocked as a social media sensation - "four people tweeting inside a room" - but now other powerful politicians are trying to woo them.

Take ruling party senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is running to be governor in Delta state where Mr Obi took 55% of the presidential vote. The APC politician has been pictured awkwardly posing with a banner asking Obidients to back him despite Labour having its own gubernatorial candidate in the southern oil-rich state.

"We have so much in common, we have to come together, we have to work together," he pleaded.

Politicians like Mr Omo-Agege may be hoping that as the Labour Party's popularity has been driven by the charismatic Mr Obi, whose name will not be on ballots later this month, they can win them over.

All to play for in richest state

Lagos - Nigeria's most powerful state, the country's economic hub - could be where the Labour Party is really able to change the political landscape.

The city is the Obidient movement's heartland - springing out of the ashes of the 2020 EndSars anti-police brutality protests when over two weeks tens of thousands of mainly young Nigerians took to the streets, leading to the disbandment of the police unit.

AFP
A tollgate where protesters camped for weeks in the upmarket Lekki area of Lagos in 2020 has become synonymous with the EndSars protests

Mr Obi beat the ruling party candidate in Lagos last month - despite widely reported cases of voter suppression and violence.

Sitting APC governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of this month's vote, is certainly feeling the heat, tweeting more frequently and regaling his followers with long threads of his achievements in office.

He is seeking a second-term but has refused to debate other candidates, like Labour's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and has run a lacklustre campaign, choosing instead to join president-elect Bola Tinubu as he traversed the country.

The governor has performed relatively well in the last four years, launching a metro line that has been under construction for decades and has been credited for expertly handling the pandemic.

But for many, the events of 20 October 2020, when soldiers opened fire on EndSars demonstrators - killing at least nine people, are too hard to forgive.

"They turned off the lights, removed the cameras and they killed us like antelopes," Adeola Owosho, a tech products marketer who narrowly escaped death during the shooting, told the BBC.

Although Mr Sanwo-Olu was one of a few governors who met the protesters - some camped outside his office in Lagos - and also paid compensation to the victims of police abuse after setting up a panel, his involvement with the final deadly clampdown in Lekki is hard for many to look past.

"One hundred per cent of my voting choice is dependent on the events of 20 October 2020, the massacre at Lekki and the whole incident left me scarred. Nothing Sanwo-Olu boasts of could ever atone for the terrible way he handled the peaceful protest," Mr Owosho said.

Victory in Lagos would be a salve for those Obidients bruised by the presidential defeat and Mr Obi has reminded his supporters they can "still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections".

Voters' cards burnt

Yet his words may not to carry that much weight nationwide as there are few names of inspiring Labour Party candidates on the ballot, while some see the effort as pointless.

BBC/Gift Ufuoma
Peter Obi and his running-mate Datti Baba-Ahmed are challenging their loss in court

"I voted under the rain hoping my vote would count, clearly it didn't," said Naya Benson in Abuja, where many voters stood for hours under 34C heat before an evening rainstorm drenched them on the day of the presidential poll.

Others have taken to extremes, destroying their voters' cards (PVCs) with a vow never to engage again with the democratic process.

"I burnt my PVC because I realised it was just a waste of my time," one voter told the BBC, angered by the effort it took and money he spent on transport to get the card and cast his ballot.

He cited the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to upload results on to its portal in real time as promised as evidence that the result may not be genuine.

Inec apologised for the delays, saying that a surge in traffic on the day led to technical glitches.

However, it was not just the young voters that were left disheartened with such irregularities. Umealor Chibuike's parents, who have been voting for 27 years, felt this was the last straw.

"They broke their PVCs because they believe Nigeria will never get better no matter how you try," he told the BBC.

Yet the Labour Party's Ms Oduala believes this is the wrong attitude to fix a country as complex as Nigeria. It is Africa's most-populous nation with a population of around 210 million, half of whom are under the age of 18.

"We will retire the evil politicians who stand in the way of progress and take back our country. Believe me, we are winning," she tells her followers. "It's a marathon, not a sprint; a war, not a battle; a journey, not a trip."

The first cracks have undoubtedly emerged in the old order that young Nigerians are trying to pull down. The question is, how far are they willing to go?

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 06/03/2023, 13:38:38 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 06/03/2023, 13:38:38 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 50
Peoples Democratic Party 32
Labour Party 7
Others 4
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Undeclared 14
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 06/03/2023, 13:38:38 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 48
Peoples Democratic Party 37
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 19
Others 2
Undeclared 243
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.

