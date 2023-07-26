Niger guards blockade president's palace - reports
- Published
Soldiers in Niger have blockaded the presidential palace, as well as several ministries in the capital, Niamey, according to reports.
No shots were fired and it's not clear if this is an attempt by the presidential guard to seize power.
President Mohamed Bazoum is reportedly in his residence with his family and talks are underway, the AFP reports.
One unnamed source has told the same agency the move was a "fit of temper" by troops.
We will have more on this story as we get it.