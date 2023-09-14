Nigeria elections: Websites use false stories to attract views and ads

Using publicly available results obtained from Inec's results-viewing portal, the BBC was able to show that the Labour Party should havescored the highest number of votes in the state, instead of Mr Tinubu. But we had no evidence this was the case elsewhere in the country and so could not say that he should not have won the election. The story said that Reportera did a "review", without showing how it came to the conclusion of Mr Obi's alleged win. Instead, it pointed to its Twitter poll in which 93% of over 31,000 respondents said that Mr Obi won the election.More recently, the owner of the website, Nnamdi Ibezim, admitted in a statement to have published a story "based on a rumour". On social media, Mr Ibezim describes himself as an entrepreneur and a polymath.His website's story, published on 6 August, said that former Minister of Works and Housing in Nigeria Babatunde Fashola was helping judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal write verdicts in favour of the APC.Mr Fashola subsequently announced he had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police accusing Repotera of "False Allegation and Cyberstalking". Mr Ibezim reported that his brother Chike Ibezim was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on account of that publication and released a statement claiming the arrest was unconstitutional.