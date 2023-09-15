Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 August 2023

Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 August 2023Published28 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.Image source, AFPImage caption, A vendor smokes fish in Gabon's capital, Libreville, on Friday.Image source, Rajesh Jantilal/AFPImage caption, Zulu warriors arrive at the royal palace in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Saturday.Image source, Michele Spatari/AFPImage caption, The following day in Johannesburg, a woman pours milk on a church devotee during a cleansing ritual.Image source, AFPImage caption, While in Gabon, a religious group prays at the baptism of members on Saturday.Image source, Simon Miana/AFPImage caption, Minibus taxis, known locally as matatus, queue to transport passengers in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday.Image source, Bulent Kilic/AFPImage caption, On Friday, a woman in Morocco receives medical treatment after a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country...Image source, Carl Court/Getty ImagesImage caption, Large cracks are evident in a school wall in Morocco after the earthquake. The slogan reads: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance."Image source, Gilbert Flores/Getty ImagesImage caption, Nigeria's Rema accepts the Best Afrobeats award for Calm Down at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.Image source, John Wessels/AFPImage caption, On Tuesday, Algerian supporters light flares during a football match against Senegal.Images subject to copyrightRelated TopicsPhotographyAfricaAround the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts