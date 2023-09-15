Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 August 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Woman smoking fish, 8 SeptemberAFP
A vendor smokes fish in Gabon's capital, Libreville, on Friday.
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
Zulu warriors arrive at the royal palace in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Saturday.
Michele Spatari/AFP
The following day in Johannesburg, a woman pours milk on a church devotee during a cleansing ritual.
AFP
While in Gabon, a religious group prays at the baptism of members on Saturday.
Simon Miana/AFP
Minibus taxis, known locally as matatus, queue to transport passengers in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday.
Bulent Kilic/AFP
On Friday, a woman in Morocco receives medical treatment after a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country...
Carl Court/Getty Images
Large cracks are evident in a school wall in Morocco after the earthquake. The slogan reads: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance."
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Nigeria's Rema accepts the Best Afrobeats award for Calm Down at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.
John Wessels/AFP
On Tuesday, Algerian supporters light flares during a football match against Senegal.

Images subject to copyright

