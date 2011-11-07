Marshall Islands media guide
- Published
The government generally respects media freedom. A privately-owned weekly is published in English and Marshallese. A government monthly contains official news but avoids politics.
Broadcast outlets include both state- and church-owned radio stations, and cable television.
State-owned and private radios offer diverse views. US forces radio and TV can be received in some areas and US TV is available via cable. BBC World Service broadcasts in Majuro on 98.5 FM.
There were 25,000 internet users by July 2022, comprising 48% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is limited by slow connections and high costs.
Press
Television
- MBC TV - state-run
- AFN Kwajalein - US military
Radio
- V7AB "Radio Marshalls" - operated by state-run Marshall Islands Broadcasting Company, sole station with national coverage
- V7AA "The Change 104.1" - religious
- AFN Kwajalein - US military