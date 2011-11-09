Thailand media guide
- Published
The government and military control have historically controlled nearly all the national terrestrial television networks and operate many of Thailand's radio networks.
The media are free to criticise government policies and cover instances of corruption and human rights abuses.
However, a strict lese majeste law prohibits media in Thailand from reporting anything that could be deemed critical of the royal family, and journalists tend to exercise self-censorship regarding the military, the judiciary and other sensitive issues.
Multichannel TV, via cable and satellite, is widely available. The radio market, particularly in Bangkok, is fiercely competitive.
The print media are largely privately-run, with a handful of Thai-language dailies accounting for most newspaper sales.
There were some 61.9 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 88% of the population. Facebook is the most popular social network.
Press
- Bangkok Post - English-language
- The Nation - English-language
- Daily News - mass-circulation Thai-language daily
- Thairath - mass-circulation Thai-language daily
Television
- BBTV Channel 7 - owned by Royal Thai Army
- MCOT.net - news and entertainment website of the government's Mass Communications Organisation of Thailand
- Royal Thai Army Television - owned by Royal Thai Army
- Thai Public Broadcasting Service (TPBS) - public TV, created under 2008 legislation
- Thai TV3 - operated by MCOT
Radio
- Radio Thailand - national network and external service operated by National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), part of government Public Relations Department
- MCOT Radio Network - run by government agency MCOT; operates stations in Bangkok and provincial networks
- Army Radio - owned by Royal Thai Army