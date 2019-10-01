Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taiwan has hundreds of newspapers

The media environment in Taiwan is among the freest in Asia and is extremely competitive.

Outlets "reflect a diversity of views and report aggressively on government policy", says Freedom House.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says Beijing exerts pressure on Taiwanese media owners, and that Taiwanese journalists "are suffering from a very polarised media environment dominated by sensationalism and the pursuit of profit".

The main terrestrial TV networks tend to be politically partisan. Multichannel satellite and cable TV are very popular.

There are more than 170 radio stations, many of them with specific music formats. Phone-in programmes are particularly popular.

There are hundreds of newspapers, all privately-owned.

There were more than 22 million internet users - nearly 93% of the population - by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook and messaging platform Line are leading social media destinations.

A 2019 Hootsuite/We Are Social survey found that 99% of Taiwanese internet users accessed a social network or a messaging platform at least once a month. Facebook was the most used social platform and Line was the most-used messaging app.

The press

United Daily News - Chinese-language

China Times - Chinese-language daily

The Liberty Times - Chinese-language daily

Taipei Times - English-language daily

Taiwan News - English-language daily

Television

China Television Company (CTV) - commercial

Chinese Television System (CTS)

Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV) - commercial

Formosa Television (FTV) - commercial

Public Television Service (PTS) - non-profit public broadcaster

Radio

Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) - national and regional networks

CBS-Radio Taiwan International - national broadcaster; also beams services to mainland China and the rest of the world in various languages and Chinese dialects

International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) - English-language FM station

News agency/internet

Focus Taiwan - English-language service of state-run Central News Agency (CNA)