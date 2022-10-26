Vanuatu profile - Media
The single TV channel on Vanuatu was established with the help of Radio France Overseas (RFO) and broadcasts in French and English.
Radio Vanuatu runs a shortwave and mediumwave (AM) service, as well as local commercial FM stations.
BBC World Service (99 MHz), Radio Australia, Radio France Internationale and China Radio International are available on FM.
There is a government newspaper, Vanuatu Weekly, and a handful of privately-owned papers.
There were 122,000 internet users by July 2022, 35% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Vanuatu Weekly - state-owned
- Nasara - private weekly
- Vanuatu Daily Post - published Monday-Saturday
- L'Hebdo Du Vanuatu - French-language, from publisher of Daily Post
- The Vanuatu Independent - private weekly
- Port Vila Presse - private weekly
- Ni-Vanuatu - private weekly
Television
- Television Blong Vanuatu - operated by state-owned Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC)
Radio
- Radio Vanuatu - operated by state-owned VBTC
- Capital FM 107 - private, Port Vila
- Laef FM - Christian, Port Vila