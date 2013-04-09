Image copyright AP Image caption Gen Musharraf has faced numerous obstacles in his bid to stand in next month's vote

Pakistan's top court has adjourned a treason case against former President Pervez Musharraf until 15 April.

The court is deciding whether he should put on trial for imposing emergency rule and arresting judges in 2007.

It rejected pleas advanced by his lawyers that the proceedings should be delayed until after elections in May to allow him time to campaign.

The BBC's M Ilyas Khan in Islamabad says that the ruling nevertheless gives the president crucial breathing space.

Our correspondent say that Mr Musharraf is likely to be relieved that the court so far has not ordered him to appear in person next week to answer the allegations.

The Supreme Court has been petitioned by lawyers who allege the former leader committed treason by suspending the constitution and sacking the entire higher judiciary in November 2007.

"The cases are very simple in nature and the matter that needs to be looked at is straightforward enough," Judge Jawad Khawaja said in his ruling on Tuesday.

"We therefore consider it will be sufficient to meet the ends of justice if the cases are adjourned to April 15."

Last week Mr Musharraf was approved to run in the 11 May parliamentary elections, but he was also been barred from leaving the country.

He returned to the Pakistan last month from self-imposed exile in Dubai and London - correspondents say his path has been rocky since he came back.

His election nomination papers were rejected in three other locations before he was chosen as a candidate in the remote northern district of Chitral.

He faces several outstanding court cases against him relating to his time in office.

He is accused of failing to provide adequate security for former PM Benazir Bhutto ahead of her assassination in 2007 and he is wanted in connection with the murder of a Baloch tribal leader, Nawab Akbar Bugti.

He is on bail for both these cases for at least another week, but faces the prospect of being arrested once that time period has elapsed.

The former president has described the cases against him as "baseless" and politically motivated.

Mr Musharraf led a military government from 1999 until 2008.