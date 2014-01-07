Taiwan man survives 60 hours in sea
- Published
A Taiwanese man has survived 60 hours in rough seas even though he did not know how to swim, local media report.
Tseng Lien-fa, 42, was at a beach in Hualien county on Friday when he was swept away by large waves. He ended up at another beach 75km (46 miles) away.
Mr Tseng held on to a piece of wood to stay afloat, before rescue workers found him on the beach on Sunday.
Medical workers said he was slightly dehydrated and had some sores on his arms from being in saltwater.
Doctor Chen Tien-su told the Agence-France Presse news agency that Mr Tseng's survival "was a miracle", since he did not have any food or water during his ordeal.
Mr Tseng told local media that he managed to elude one of the waves, but "was overwhelmed by the second and bigger wave" as he was swept away.
He added that while adrift, he was hoping that he would get picked up by a passing ship.
He said he started to tread water when he saw lights by the road near shore.
"When my feet touched sand, I relaxed and was pushed by the waves onto shore," Reuters news agency quoted him as saying.
Mr Tseng's wife alerted officials after he did not return home at the usual time. He was catching baby eels to try to sell for extra money, reports say.