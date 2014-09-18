BBC News

In pictures: Mayon volcano rumbles

Thousands of people have been evacuated as Mount Mayon, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, rumbled back to life and began spewing lava.

Villagers have been ordered to evacuate from homes immediately around the volcano's slopes.

Residents of the 6-8km zone around the mountain are also being urged to leave.

Below, a Filipino soldier lends his assistance to an elderly couple in Guinobatan town, Albay province.

On Wednesday, Mt Mayon's crater glowed red as molten rocks began to flow down its slopes. Scientists also recorded a series of small earthquakes and volcanic smoke.

The volcano has erupted more than 40 times since records began. Its most violent eruption killed more than 1,200 people and devastated several towns in 1814. This picture below shows an eruption in 2006.

In this file photo taken on 28 December 2009, children cover their faces to avoid inhaling ash after Mount Mayon shot a column of ash into the air.

Despite the danger however, visitors come to the region to see the rumbling volcano.

