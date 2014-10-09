Image copyright EPA Image caption The blast took place in the early hours of Thursday in Bukit Bintang

One person has been killed and 13 others injured in an explosion in a popular entertainment district of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Police said a suspected grenade was thrown onto the street outside a bar in the Bukit Bintang area in the early hours of the morning.

A second unexploded device was found underneath a parked car.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast but police told local media they suspected gang violence.

The man who was killed was a Malaysian parking attendant who died of his injuries in hospital.

Two Chinese nationals, a Singaporean and a Thai were among the injured, a police chief said.

The authorities in the Muslim-majority country have not ruled out terrorism as a link in the case but local media reports suggest that this was part of a feud between gangs, reports the BBC's Jennifer Pak in Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Najib Razak condemned the violence and said it would not be tolerated.

"The perpetrators of this crime will be found and brought to justice," he said.