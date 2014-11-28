In pictures: Hindu animal sacrifice festival in Nepal
- 28 November 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than two million worshippers have travelled to Nepal for the mass slaughter of animals in honour of a Hindu goddess. Some readers may find these pictures upsetting.