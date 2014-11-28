Asia

In pictures: Hindu animal sacrifice festival in Nepal

  • 28 November 2014

More than two million worshippers have travelled to Nepal for the mass slaughter of animals in honour of a Hindu goddess. Some readers may find these pictures upsetting.

Image caption Worshippers brought their own offerings, such as this buffalo being carried in a rice sack
Image caption Devotees believe the mass sacrifice pleases Gadhimai, the goddess of power
Image caption Organisers say the festival is a generations-old tradition, but animal rights campaigners say it is barbaric
Image caption One of those attending said the atmosphere was "like a carnival"
Image caption More than 5,000 buffalo were killed on Friday
Image caption Goats, rats, chickens, pigs and pigeons were also brought to the festival for sacrifice
Image caption Vendors at the festival sold sacrificial knives
Image caption The bodies of the animals, filling the air with the smell of freshly slaughtered meat, will eventually be buried in a large pit
Image caption It is not yet known how many animals will be slaughtered over the two days, but 300,000 died at the last festival in 2009

