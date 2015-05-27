Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sri Lanka's children's minister had called the allegations "shameful"

Sri Lanka's cricket body says officials accused of harassing female players are no longer in their jobs.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that the men's contracts were not renewed when they ended in April.

However, it also said there were "no grounds to justify criminal proceedings" in the case.

The sports ministry had claimed last week that women players were forced to perform sexual favours to keep their places in the team.

Sri Lanka Cricket has not addressed this claim directly, referring instead to "the unsatisfactory situation that prevailed in the selection... and widely prevalent perceptions of favouritism and bias".

The body said that two of the officials concerned had committed "a few incidents of sexual harassment" but that "there was no evidence of any physical intimacy".

A third man had committed "incidents of improper conduct... which did not amount to sexual harassment".