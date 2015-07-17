Myanmar Direct

Myanmar Direct: Your pictures

We want you to be part of Myanmar Direct, a season of programmes and features that we will be running in September 2015 online and on BBC World News. If you'd like to take part, then grab your camera and get clicking. Click on the headline to get full details on how to submit your images.

