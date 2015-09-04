Myanmar Direct

Myanmar's diving scavengers

Making a living in the new Myanmar by diving for scrap metal in the murky Yangon River.

  • 4 September 2015
  • From the section Asia

Burma's opposition fields no Muslims

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once considered a secular saint, so why is her party excluding Muslims from its list of candidates for November's elections?

  • 8 September 2015
  • From the section Asia
Image gallery

Your pictures: Myanmar direct

Readers' pictures of Myanmar as part of the BBC World Service Myanmar Direct season.

Myanmar, Mandalay and the Lady

How Myanmar's second city is changing in the age of reform.

  • 12 September 2015
  • From the section Asia

Daybreak in Myanmar

Photographer Geoffrey Hiller's pictures of daily life in Myanmar.

Phil Coomes Picture editor

