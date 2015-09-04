Myanmar Direct
Myanmar's diving scavengers
Making a living in the new Myanmar by diving for scrap metal in the murky Yangon River.
- 4 September 2015
Burma's opposition fields no Muslims
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once considered a secular saint, so why is her party excluding Muslims from its list of candidates for November's elections?
- 8 September 2015
Your pictures: Myanmar direct
Readers' pictures of Myanmar as part of the BBC World Service Myanmar Direct season.
- 10 September 2015
Myanmar, Mandalay and the Lady
How Myanmar's second city is changing in the age of reform.
- 12 September 2015
