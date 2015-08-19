Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bangkok bombing - Who were the victims?

An avid food blogger, a Manchester United fan, and a Malaysian family of four were among the 20 people killed by the bomb blast in Bangkok on Monday night.

More than 120 people were injured in the explosion at the Erawan shrine, a Hindu tourist hotspot also frequented by Buddhists.

Authorities have been releasing details of those confirmed to have been killed or injured, while Asian media outlets have revealed more about those who died, more than half of whom were foreigners.

Thailand

Suwan Sathman, 30, worked for a foundation that manages the Erawan shrine. He was killed in the blast.

His family members told Thai media that he had a six-year-old son and had been planning to marry his fiancee soon.

"They [the bombers] have total disregard for victims' families. This is murdering innocent people. Suwan has worked hard to take care of his family," Mr Sathman's mother told the Bangkok Post.

Other Thai victims include: Yutthanarong Singror, 44, who was on his way to deliver documents when the blast happened; Standard Chartered bank employee Suchada Niseeda, 32; and Namouy Sangchan, 30.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Scores of people were injured by the blast

China

Chinese state media has reported that as of Tuesday evening, six Chinese citizens had died - four from mainland China, the other two from Hong Kong. Twenty-two Chinese nationals were also among the injured.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A friend of Vivian Chan, Pontakorn Urapeepatanapong: "She always found time to help other people"

The UK Foreign Office said a British national resident in Hong Kong was among the dead, with Prime Minister David Cameron saying on Twitter he was "deeply saddened" to hear of her death.

That person has been named as 19-year-old law student and food blogger Vivian Chan.

She graduated from Harrow International School in Hong Kong in 2014. The school said in a statement that she was a "tremendous role model".

The South China Morning Post said she was a fan of Hong Kong singer Joey Yung, whom she met in 2014. Ms Yung posted a picture of herself with Ms Chan on her Facebook page and said: "I'm very sad at this moment, she left such a deep impression on me."

Image caption Ms Yung (left) posted a 2014 picture of herself with Vivian Chan (right)

Pontakorn Urapeepatanapong, who went to school with Ms Chan, told the BBC: "[She was] very easy to like. Everyone got on well with her. She'd always have a smile. You'd think she was happy about everything."

Ms Chan was travelling with Hong Kong resident Arcadia Pang, 24, who also died.

Ms Pang had studied human resource management at the Institute of Vocational Education in Hong Kong. A friend of hers told the Post that she was "very gentle and quiet".

Malaysia

Authorities have confirmed four Malaysians were killed, and three were injured.

Malaysian press reports said the dead were all from the same family.

They are: Lee Tze Siang, 35, and his four-year-old daughter Lee Jing Xuan; as well as Lim Saw Gek, 49, and 20-year-old university Neoh Jai Jun.

The Star said they came from a family well-known in their hometown of Butterworth for their kueh (traditional cakes) business.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers swarmed the shrine on Tuesday searching for clues

Singapore

One Singaporean woman was killed and seven other Singaporeans were injured, the foreign ministry said in a statement to parliament.

Sources confirmed the dead woman to be 34-year-old Melisa Liu Rui Chun, who worked for the Singapore branch of French insurance company AXA.

She was on holiday with her husband and brother - both were injured, reported The Straits Times.

Friends of Ms Liu remembered her as a bubbly and outgoing person who was a fan of football club Manchester United.

"She was always laughing, very loud and outgoing. I saw her as one of the boys," the newspaper quoted one of her friends as saying.

Indonesia

An Indonesian government statement reported by Indonesian media said a 61-year old woman, Lioe Lie Tjing, had been killed.

Her husband, Hermawan Indradjaja, is in intensive care at a Bangkok hospital.

Other countries

Taiwan media report that at least five Taiwanese nationals were injured.

Thailand's Institute of Forensic Medicine said that among those injured were citizens of Japan, the Philippines, Oman, Maldives and Qatar.