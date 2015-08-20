Thai police investigating the bomb at a shrine in Bangkok on Monday, which killed 20 people, have released a series of CCTV images showing the movements of their main suspect before and after the bomb detonated.

The footage begins just after 18:36 local time on Monday 17 August. All timings have been adjusted by Thai police to account for discrepancies in the clocks of individual cameras, so the timestamp on the image may differ from the time given by police.

18.36.52: CCTV video shows tuk-tuk outside Hyatt Hotel

Thai police say this image shows the tuk-tuk (largely obscured) doing a U-turn and pulling up outside the hotel, near the shrine.

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.37.12: Tuk-tuk parks and suspect gets out

18.37.35: Suspect gets backpack out of tuk-tuk

18.37.51: Tuk-tuk drives off, as suspect stands on pavement

Image copyright Thai police/Khao Sod

Twelve minutes follow in which the suspect is not caught on CCTV.

18.49.30: A different camera shows suspect walking toward shrine

The young man is wearing a yellow T-shirt and glasses, and carrying a backpack.

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.49.37: CCTV films suspect from behind outside Hyatt Hotel

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.50.19: Camera closer to Erawan captures suspect walking towards shrine

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.51.00: Shrine CCTV shows suspect entering

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.51.05: Suspect walks to bench

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.51.55: Suspect sits down

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.52.00: Suspect takes bag off

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.52.05: Suspect gets up after taking bag off

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.52.16: Suspect grabs his phone and appears to take photos

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.52.20: Suspect walks away

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.52.27: Suspect leaves shrine

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.05: Hotel CCTV shows suspect walking past

Several cameras track his journey after he leaves the shrine, retracing his steps along the front of the Hyatt Hotel before travelling on the back of a motorcycle.

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.07: Suspect seems to be looking at phone

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.07: Suspect continues walking toward Rachadamri skytrain station

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.47: In front of Hyatt Hotel, suspect walking toward station

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.53: A different camera captures suspect in the same location

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.53.57: Suspect continues walking

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.54.43: The next camera shows the suspect continuing to walk in the same direction

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.55.18: CCTV inside shrine at the moment the bomb goes off

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.56.06: Suspect walking past Peninsular Plaza

This is 30 seconds' walk from the previous CCTV image showing him at the Hyatt, but more than a minute later, suggesting he paused around the time the bomb went off.

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.57.17: CCTV camera at Soi Mahatlek Luang 2 shows suspect on motorbike taxi heading to Sala Daeng intersection

Police believe he picked up the bike at Soi Mahatlek Luang 1.

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.58.00: CCTV camera at Soi Mahatlek Luang 3 shows suspect on motorbike taxi heading to Sala Daeng intersection

Image copyright Thai police/Khao sod

18.58.16: CCTV at 185 Rajdamri Condo shows suspect on bike near Langsuan intersection

Timecode adjustment may be wrong for this image.

Image copyright Thai police - Khao Sod

After this image police lose track of the suspect.