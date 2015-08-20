Bangkok bomb: Thai police release CCTV timeline of suspect
Thai police investigating the bomb at a shrine in Bangkok on Monday, which killed 20 people, have released a series of CCTV images showing the movements of their main suspect before and after the bomb detonated.
The footage begins just after 18:36 local time on Monday 17 August. All timings have been adjusted by Thai police to account for discrepancies in the clocks of individual cameras, so the timestamp on the image may differ from the time given by police.
18.36.52: CCTV video shows tuk-tuk outside Hyatt Hotel
Thai police say this image shows the tuk-tuk (largely obscured) doing a U-turn and pulling up outside the hotel, near the shrine.
18.37.12: Tuk-tuk parks and suspect gets out
18.37.35: Suspect gets backpack out of tuk-tuk
18.37.51: Tuk-tuk drives off, as suspect stands on pavement
Twelve minutes follow in which the suspect is not caught on CCTV.
18.49.30: A different camera shows suspect walking toward shrine
The young man is wearing a yellow T-shirt and glasses, and carrying a backpack.
18.49.37: CCTV films suspect from behind outside Hyatt Hotel
18.50.19: Camera closer to Erawan captures suspect walking towards shrine
18.51.00: Shrine CCTV shows suspect entering
18.51.05: Suspect walks to bench
18.51.55: Suspect sits down
18.52.00: Suspect takes bag off
18.52.05: Suspect gets up after taking bag off
18.52.16: Suspect grabs his phone and appears to take photos
18.52.20: Suspect walks away
18.52.27: Suspect leaves shrine
18.53.05: Hotel CCTV shows suspect walking past
Several cameras track his journey after he leaves the shrine, retracing his steps along the front of the Hyatt Hotel before travelling on the back of a motorcycle.
18.53.07: Suspect seems to be looking at phone
18.53.07: Suspect continues walking toward Rachadamri skytrain station
18.53.47: In front of Hyatt Hotel, suspect walking toward station
18.53.53: A different camera captures suspect in the same location
18.53.57: Suspect continues walking
18.54.43: The next camera shows the suspect continuing to walk in the same direction
18.55.18: CCTV inside shrine at the moment the bomb goes off
18.56.06: Suspect walking past Peninsular Plaza
This is 30 seconds' walk from the previous CCTV image showing him at the Hyatt, but more than a minute later, suggesting he paused around the time the bomb went off.
18.57.17: CCTV camera at Soi Mahatlek Luang 2 shows suspect on motorbike taxi heading to Sala Daeng intersection
Police believe he picked up the bike at Soi Mahatlek Luang 1.
18.58.00: CCTV camera at Soi Mahatlek Luang 3 shows suspect on motorbike taxi heading to Sala Daeng intersection
18.58.16: CCTV at 185 Rajdamri Condo shows suspect on bike near Langsuan intersection
Timecode adjustment may be wrong for this image.
After this image police lose track of the suspect.