The leader of a doomsday cult which carried out the worst terror attack ever on Japanese soil has been executed.

Thirteen people died and thousands more were injured when members of Aum Shinrikyo released the nerve agent sarin on the Tokyo metro system during the morning rush hour in March 1995.

After years on death row, the cult's leader, Shoko Asahara, was put to death on 6 July, along with several of his followers.

Where did the cult come from?

Aum Shinrikyo, whose name means "supreme truth", began in the 1980s as a spiritual group mixing Hindu and Buddhist beliefs, later working in elements of apocalyptic Christian prophesies. The group's founder, Shoko Asahara, declared himself to be both Christ and the first "enlightened one" since Buddha.

The group, whose name is often shortened to just Aum, gained official status as a religious organisation in Japan in 1989. Asahara picked up a sizeable global following, speaking at universities and writing books. At its peak, Aum had tens of thousands of members worldwide.

Many of Asahara's followers in Japan were students at elite universities. Much has been made of the group's promise of a more meaningful life to young people from academically pressured backgrounds who had similarly pressured careers ahead of them.

The group gradually became a paranoid doomsday cult, convinced the world was about to end in World War Three and that only they would survive.

It also became increasingly violent, kidnapping, injuring, and killing opponents, and even using chemical and biological agents in other attacks.

What happened in Tokyo?

On 20 March 1995, during rush hour, cult members used sharpened umbrellas to puncture bags filled with a liquid form of the nerve agent sarin on train lines that went through Tokyo's political district.

The attack, believed to be the first use of chemical weapons in a terror attack, killed 13 people and injured thousands more.

In subsequent months, cult members carried out several failed attempts at releasing hydrogen cyanide in various stations.

The 1995 attack shocked Japan, a country that prides itself on low crime rates and social cohesion. It also raised questions about police failings to investigate previous allegations of criminal activity by the group.

Scores of Aum members have faced trial over the attack - 13 were sentenced to death, including Asahara.

The last to be tried in connection with the subway attack was Katsuya Takahashi, arrested in June 2012 after being on the run for 17 years. He was sentenced to life in jail.

Cult member Makoto Hirata was also jailed in 2014 for the abduction of a 68-year-old man and his involvement in two bomb attacks.

Is the cult still active?

The group went underground after the Tokyo attack, but did not disappear, eventually renaming itself Aleph.

Another, smaller group, Hikari no Wa (Circle of Rainbow Light), headed by Aum's former spokesman and Asahara's successor Fumihiro Joyu, was formed in 2007.

Joyu claimed to have distanced his group from worship of Asahara.

Aum Shinrikyo is designated as a terrorist organisation in the US and many other countries, but Aleph and Hikari no Wa are both legal in Japan, albeit designated as "dangerous religions" subject to heightened surveillance.

Some estimates say they have 1,500 followers between them, with reports the number is slowly growing.

Does it operate outside Japan?

The group had operations in the former Soviet states in the upheaval following the collapse of the USSR, but the region became increasingly important in recent years.

In late March, Montenegro expelled 58 foreigners suspected of association with Aum Shinrikyo. They were gathered at a hotel they had rented in the tiny former Yugoslav state.

Four were from Japan, the interior ministry said, but 43 from Russia, seven from Belarus, three from Ukraine, and one from Uzbekistan.

Russian raids in early April targeted 25 properties. The group is illegal in Russia, but prosecutors said at the time it may have up to 30,000 Russian followers.

A few human rights advocates in Japan have defended those members who have not been found guilty of crimes, saying they were unaware of plans to attack the Tokyo subway.

But members face little prospect of receiving social or official acceptance, despite attempts to distance themselves from the events of 23 years ago.