Image copyright Reuters Image caption

The death toll from floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Sri Lanka has risen to 92, officials said.

Soldiers looking for victims recovered at least seven more bodies on Sunday from Aranayake - one of the worst-hit villages in the district of Kegalle.

Starting last weekend Sri Lanka has seen the heaviest rains in 25 years.

The rain has now stopped in parts of the country and floodwaters were fast receding in the capital Colombo.

According to the Disaster Management Centre 109 people remain missing and search operations continue on Monday.

More than 185,000 people who lost their homes are being housed in temporary shelters.

Image copyright AP Image caption Sri Lankan flood victims clean their house as the water level starts to decline in Colombo

Image copyright AP Image caption Hundreds of thousands have been forced into temporary shelters after major floods hit the island

Image copyright AP Image caption Flood victims near Colombo line up to receive relief materials