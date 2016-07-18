Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Qandeel Baloch's death has sparked a debate in Pakistan over "honour killings"

The father of Qandeel Baloch has spoken out in support of his daughter, after she was killed by her brother, Pakistani media report.

"She supported all of us, including my son who killed her," Mohammad Azeem told reporters, according to Dawn newspaper.

Ms Baloch's brother said he drugged and strangled her because she "dishonoured the family".

The controversial social media celebrity was buried on Sunday.

Ms Baloch, 26, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, gained notoriety for posting suggestive or outspoken photographs, comments and videos on social media. She recently caused controversy by posting pictures of herself alongside a Muslim cleric.

Her death has sparked a debate over "honour killings" and what is acceptable behaviour online for women in Pakistan.

How the murder reflects a divided country

Ms Baloch, who was also a model and actress, was killed at her family home in Multan early on Saturday. Her 25-year-old brother Waseem was arrested and confessed to the murder.

He said he decided to kill her after she uploaded images of her posing with the Muslim cleric, which were widely shared online.

Qandeel Baloch - in her own words

"I believe I am a modern day feminist. I believe in equality. I need not to choose what type of women should be. I don't think there is any need to label ourselves just for sake of society. I am just a women with free thoughts free mindset and I LOVE THE WAY I AM." (Facebook, 14 July)

Love me or hate me both are in my favour. If you love me I Will always be in your heart, if you hate me I'll always be in ur mind (Facebook, 3 July)

Ms Baloch's funeral was held near her family home in Dera Ghazi Khan, about 130km from Multan. Media reports said thousands of people attended, including rights campaigners. She was buried at her ancestral graveyard.

Ms Baloch's parents lodged a report with police accusing her brother of killing her, and another brother of being complicit, according to Dawn.

He said his sons were unhappy over "her achievements" and turned against her even though she supported them, the paper added.

The residents of her village also condemned the killing.