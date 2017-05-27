Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rescuers dig for Sri Lanka mudslide victims

Flooding and mudslides triggered by monsoon rains in Sri Lanka have killed 100 people, with 99 missing.

About 200,382 people have been affected in the south and west of the country, the disaster management centre said.

India has sent a naval ship with medical supplies. It joins Sri Lankan military boats and helicopters.

The flooding is believed to be the worst since May 2003 when a similarly powerful south-west monsoon destroyed 10,000 homes and killed 250 people.

Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena warned of fresh flooding as rivers made their way downstream.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Supplies arrived from neighbouring India on Saturday

"There are several remote places which are still inaccessible," Mr Abeywardena said in Colombo. "We have reports of places where neither helicopters nor boats can reach."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Many roads have been cut off, the government said, hampering the rescue effort

One of the worst affected areas is reported to be the south-western district of Kalutara. Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said at least five mudslides had been reported there.

The DMC warned people around Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Nilwala, Attanagalu Oya rivers.

Some 12,007 people were being sheltered in 69 temporary sites, it added.

More rain is forecast, though not as heavy.