A video released in July 2010 reportedly showed Mullah Fazlullah

The United States has launched an air strike on the Taliban in Afghanistan.

There are unconfirmed media reports that Mullah Fazlullah - the commander of the Pakistan Taliban - has been killed in the operation.

Fazlullah's men shot the schoolgirl activist Malala Yousafzai in Pakistan in 2012.

He has been operating in Afghanistan for years. The US attack was in collaboration with Afghan forces.

The US said the strike was aimed at a senior militant figure, in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, which is on the Pakistan border.

A senior Afghan Defence Ministry official told Reuters and CNN that Fazlullah was targeted and killed.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Fazlullah was also behind a 2014 school massacre that killed more than 130 children in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Malala Yousafzai, a campaigner for girls' right to education, recovered from being shot in the head in the 2012 attack and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.