Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fatal earthquake hits Japan

A strong earthquake in Osaka, Japan has killed at least three people, including a child, and injured more than 200.

Airports in the area were closed for several hours, train lines interrupted and factories had to halt production.

The 6.1 magnitude quake did not trigger a tsunami warning and nuclear plants in the area are operating normally.

Japan lies in a particularly earthquake-prone region and accounts for around 20% of quakes worldwide of magnitude 6.0 or more.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Trains services were suspended for hours

Monday's quake in Osaka occurred just before 08:00 local time (23:00 GMT Sunday) north of the city, the meteorological agency said.

A nine-year old girl killed by a falling wall at her school was one of three confirmed fatalities.

An elderly man was also killed by a collapsing wall while another was trapped below a bookcase at home, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Image copyright Reuters

Several people were trapped in elevators and roads were cracked with broken pipes spilling water.

Some 170,000 houses were left without power and gas supplies to more than 100,000 homes were stopped, the Japan Times reported.

The earthquake registered as 6.1 on the country's scale, a level at which it is difficult to remain standing.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Debris on a supermarket floor showed the impact of the quake

Both the high-speed Shinkansen and local trains suspended operations during the morning commuting hours.

The quake also affected the cities of Kyoto, Nara, Hyogo, and Shiga.

The meteorological agency warned the quake might be followed by another big tremor in the coming days.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Trains had to stop en route and be evacuated

There are also warnings that rain and landslides will continue to pose a danger for several days.

The quake also hit several key industrial areas near Osaka with companies like Panasonic and Daihatsu saying they were suspending production at their affected sites.