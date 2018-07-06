Thai boys 'can walk but can't dive yet'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saman Gunan lost consciousness on his way out of the flooded cave

The 12 boys and their football coach trapped in waterlogged caves in Thailand will not be rescued overnight as they "cannot dive", officials say.

The boys have been trapped for nearly two weeks in a chamber in the Tham Luang cave complex.

They ventured in while the cave was dry but were caught out by a sudden deluge of rain, which flooded the system.

Earlier, a former Thai navy diver died on his way out of the caves after delivering air tanks to those trapped.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the governor of the Chiang Rai region, where the cave is situated, said that the boys had enough strength to walk but could not swim to safety.

When asked if a rescue attempt would be made overnight if it started to rain, Narongsak Osotthanakorn said: "No, the boys can't dive at this time."

The official said the boys were "ok" and the air was good. On Thursday their parents sent letters in for the boys to read - but the governor said he was not sure if these had reached them yet.

Rescuers have dug more than 100 holes, hoping to reach the cave by a direct route. There were 18 promising ones, the deepest at 400-metres, but the official was not sure if it will reach the boys.