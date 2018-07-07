Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption The first letter from the boys, translated below

The 12 Thai children and their coach have written letters to their families and supporters after two weeks stranded in a flooded cave. This is what they had to say.

What we want to say:

The kids say don't worry.

We are all strong.

When they come out they want to eat many things.

When they come out they want to go back home immediately.

Teacher, don't give us lots of homework!

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Tan and coach Ekkapol Chantawong

Tan (nickname Titan): Mum and Dad don't worry about me, I'm fine. Tell my brother to be ready to bring me fried chicken.

Love you.

Coach: To all parents, now the kids are fine. Have their stuff and people take of them very well. And I promise I will take care of the kids as best as I can. Thank you for everyone's that come to help. And I'm really sorry to the parents.

Coach: To my grandma, I'm ok, I'm fine. Don't worry about me too much. And take care of yourself. Auntie, tell grandma to cook numpak (a vegetable dish) and pork skin for me. When I get out I will go to eat. Love you guys.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Pong and Nick

Pong: I love Dad and Mum. Don't worry about me I'm safe.

Love you guys.

Nick: Mum, Dad, Nick loves Mum and Dad and siblings. If I can get out, Mum, Dad please bring me mookatha (BBQ) to eat.

Nick loves Mum, Dad and siblings <drawing of a heart>

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Mark and Mik

Mark: Mum you're at home how are you? I'm fine. Can you tell my teacher. [Last part unclear.]

Under the line:

Mik: Don't worry about me, I miss everyone, grandpa, uncle/auntie, mum dad and brother/sister, love everyone. I am staying inside also happy. The Navy Seals take care of me very well.

Love everyone.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Dom and Adoul

Dom: I'm fine. But the weather is a bit too cold. But don't worry about me. But don't forget to do my birthday party.

Adoul: Now don't worry about us already. I miss everyone. I really want to go back as fast as possible.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Night, Tern and Note

From Night: Night loves Mum, Dad and older sister. Don't worry about me.

Night loves everyone.

Tern: I miss Mum, Dad and Grandpa. Love to Mum and Dad. Don't worry about Tern, I can take care of myself.

Note: I'm safe, don't worry about me. Love to Mum, Dad and everyone.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Bew and Tee

Bew: Don't worry Mum, Dad. Bew disappeared for two weeks. Afterwards I will go to help Mum sell things at the shop. I will hurry to go there.

Tee: Don't worry, I'm so happy.