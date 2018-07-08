Image copyright Reuters Image caption Journalists leave the site of the Tham Luang cave complex

Thai authorities have begun an operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from the cave where they have been trapped for two weeks.

Rescue teams entered the cave at 10:00 local time (03:00 GMT), an official said at a news conference.

Earlier in the day, all non-essential staff were evacuated from the site, leaving only diving teams, medics and security forces at the site.

The boys were exploring the cave on 23 June when they were cut off by water.