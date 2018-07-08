Thailand cave rescue: Mission to save boys under way
- 8 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thai authorities have begun an operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from the cave where they have been trapped for two weeks.
Rescue teams entered the cave at 10:00 local time (03:00 GMT), an official said at a news conference.
Earlier in the day, all non-essential staff were evacuated from the site, leaving only diving teams, medics and security forces at the site.
The boys were exploring the cave on 23 June when they were cut off by water.