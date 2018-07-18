Image copyright Reuters Image caption Elon Musk said he had "spoken in anger"

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has apologised to a British cave diver he called a "pedo guy" in a row over the cave rescue in Thailand.

He said he had "spoken in anger" after Vern Unsworth ridiculed a mini-submarine he had commissioned for the rescue effort as a "PR stunt".

Mr Unsworth told reporters on Monday he was considering legal action.

"His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise," Mr Musk said.

Twelve boys and their football coach were rescued from deep within a cave earlier this month after being trapped for more than two weeks.

Mr Unsworth's knowledge of the cave complex is said to have played a key role in the rescue effort.

He travelled into the caves in the first days after the boys went missing and helped bring in top international cave rescue experts for the mission.

What did Musk say?

In a reply to another user on Twitter, he wrote that he was apologising to both Mr Unsworth and to the companies he led.

"The fault is mine and mine alone," he declared.

At the same time, he accused Mr Unsworth of telling "untruths" about his mini-submarine, which was not used in the rescue.

"My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader," he said.