Three foreign nationals have been kidnapped and murdered in Kabul, according to officials.

"An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," a spokesman for Kabul's police chief said.

Police are treating it as "a terrorist incident", Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed.

Investigators told the BBC the trio were taken from their Toyota Corolla car on their way to the airport.

Their bodies were found later in the Mussahi district of Kabul province.

"They were shot dead and their bodies were found inside a car," said Nusrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry.

No group has so far claimed to be behind the killings.

The three are believed to have worked as cooks for Sodexo, an international food company.

Identity cards were also found and have been cross-checked with the firm, security officials told Reuters news agency.

The Malaysian national is said to be 64, the Indian 39, and the Macedonian 37.

Kidnapping by militants or criminals gangs seeking a ransom has been rife in Afghanistan in recent years. Locals are most often the targets, but foreigners have also been seized.

The Taliban is Afghanistan's biggest insurgent group. However, the jihadists of Islamic State have also launched bloody attacks in urban centres.