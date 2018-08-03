A suicide bomber has killed 25 people and injured at least 23 more in an attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan, an official has told the BBC.

The attacker struck as people were attending Friday prayers in the eastern city of Gardez, Paktia province spokesman Abdullah Asrat said.

Some reports suggest two gunmen entered the mosque, opening fire on worshippers before detonating the explosives.

No group has yet said it carried out the attack.

There are fears the number of dead and injured could rise. Gen Raz Mohammad Mandozai, Paktia's provincial police chief, told news agency AFP "around 50" people had been injured.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on cities across the country.

On Tuesday, at least 15 people were killed in an attack on a government building in Jalalabad, north-east of Gardez, while 11 people were killed in the western province of Farah when a bus was hit by a roadside bomb in what was believed to be a Taliban attack, officials said.

The same day, 22 people were abducted by unknown assailants from vehicles on a highway linking Kabul and Gardez.