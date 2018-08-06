Lombok earthquake: Destruction and death in Indonesia

  • 6 August 2018

Pictures from Indonesia show the extent of the damage after Sunday's deadly quake.

  • An injured quake victim waits for medical help outside the Moh. Ruslan hospital in Mataram on the Indonesian island of Lombok AFP

    More than 90 people have been killed and hundreds injured by an earthquake which hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.

  • People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Reuters

    Many in Lombok's main city of Mataram were sent running from their homes and onto the streets as the 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the island.

  • A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Reuters

    The extent of the damage became clear on Monday, with houses, mosques and schools among the thousands of buildings destroyed.

  • Residents sit outside their home with their belongings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok Reuters

    Many residents fled their homes, some carrying along the belongings they were able to salvage.

  • A man looks damage to a mosque following a strong earthquake in Mataram, Lombok Reuters

    Some worshippers might still be trapped inside collapsed mosques, the head of North Lombok district told AFP.

  • Patients receive medical help at a makeshift ward set up outside the Moh. Ruslan hospital in Mataram Getty Images

    Patients were tended to in makeshift wards set up under tents after hospital buildings were also damaged.

  • Hospital patients are moved to an emergency tent outside of a hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 06 August 2018 EPA

    The quake was also felt in the nearby resort island of Bali, where makeshift emergency tents were also set up to treat patients.

  • Parts of a shopping mall building collapsed after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 05 August 2018. MADE NAGI

    The earthquakes comes a week after another quake hit Lombok, a popular tourist island that is known for its hiking trails. The earlier quake had killed at least 16 people.

  • A child sits on top of luggage on a trolley as tourists queue to leave Lombok Island Reuters

    There were long lines at Lombok's international airport as tourists scrambled to leave the island. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the seismically active Ring of Fire.

More on this story