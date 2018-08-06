Lombok earthquake: Destruction and death in Indonesia
Pictures from Indonesia show the extent of the damage after Sunday's deadly quake.
-
AFP
More than 90 people have been killed and hundreds injured by an earthquake which hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.
-
Reuters
Many in Lombok's main city of Mataram were sent running from their homes and onto the streets as the 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the island.
-
Reuters
The extent of the damage became clear on Monday, with houses, mosques and schools among the thousands of buildings destroyed.
-
Reuters
Many residents fled their homes, some carrying along the belongings they were able to salvage.
-
Reuters
Some worshippers might still be trapped inside collapsed mosques, the head of North Lombok district told AFP.
-
Getty Images
Patients were tended to in makeshift wards set up under tents after hospital buildings were also damaged.
-
EPA
The quake was also felt in the nearby resort island of Bali, where makeshift emergency tents were also set up to treat patients.
-
MADE NAGI
The earthquakes comes a week after another quake hit Lombok, a popular tourist island that is known for its hiking trails. The earlier quake had killed at least 16 people.
-
Reuters
There were long lines at Lombok's international airport as tourists scrambled to leave the island. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the seismically active Ring of Fire.