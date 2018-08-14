Image copyright AFP Image caption A symbol of hope or bad PR for Fukushima?

The statue of a boy dressed in protective gear in Fukushima has the city worried it gives the impression it is still contaminated.

A 2011 tsunami in Japan's Fukushima prefecture caused the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

The artist behind the statue, Kenji Yanobe, says the work is about hope for a world free from nuclear disasters.

He since said the statue might be misleading and apologised for "discomforting" people with is work.

The statue, called Sun Child, was set up near the train station in early August showing a boy wearing a yellow hazmat suit, holding his helmet in one hand and a sun symbol in the other.

A monitor counter on his chest is displaying the numbers "000" to show that there is no radiation.

"I wanted to make a work that encourages people… and made the statue of a child standing up bravely and strongly against any difficulties it faces," Mr Yanobe said, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Image caption The nuclear plant remains contaminated and in ruins

The 2011 Fukushima disaster had three reactors of the nuclear power plant, some 100km (62 miles) southeast of Fukushima, fail after it was damaged and flooded in the tsunami.

The accident forced more than 200,000 people to leave their homes because of nuclear contamination concerns.

Parts of the damaged reactors are still highly contaminated but most of the prefecture has been declared safe again.

The artist Mr Yanobe said he "should have paid more attention to the fact that accurate knowledge about radiation is needed much more now than before the disaster."

He also said he wanted to discuss the future of his statue with the city.

The city's mayor defended the decision to put up the statue, arguing it had been well received at exhibitions in Japan and around the world before it was installed permanently in Fukushima.

On Twitter he called for understanding saying that unlike science, contemporary art was abstract.