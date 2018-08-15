Image copyright EPA Image caption Teaching was underway when the bomb went off

Thirty-seven people have been killed and 47 injured in a bomb explosion at an education centre in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the city's police say.

Police say a suicide bomber walked into the centre while teaching was under way and detonated his bomb belt.

Many of those killed are believed to be teenagers who were getting extra tuition as they prepared for university entrance exams.

The Taliban has denied involvement.

The attack took place in a mostly Shia neighbourhood.

The Shia Muslim community in Afghanistan has been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State group which views its practice of Islam as heretical.