The Indonesian island of Lombok has been shaken by another strong earthquake, just two weeks after the last one killed more than 460 people.

Sunday's quake was measured at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7km (4 miles). It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

Residents said the tremor was felt strongly to the east of the island, and sent people fleeing into the streets.

The last quake on 5 August displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Lombok is a roughly 4,500 sq km (1,700 sq miles) island east of the slightly larger island of Bali.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire - the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim.