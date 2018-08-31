Asia

Temple gets stunning paint job (shame it might be illegal)

  • 31 August 2018
Monkeys climb the banisters at Malaysia's Batu Caves complex Image copyright AFP

A Hindu temple complex in Malaysia has been given a stunning makeover, with the 272 steps leading up to the Batu Caves painted in a dazzling array of colours.

The complex on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur is both a pilgrimage site and popular with tourists. Its hugely instagrammable new look has been a hit with visitors.

However, local media report the temple's management committee could be in trouble with the government for allegedly failing to get permission for the paint job - the site is protected under heritage laws.

Enjoy these images, then, in case the decorators have to return.

Visitors walk on the colourful stairs at Malaysia's Batu Caves Image copyright AFP
A golden statue stands in front of the colourful stairs at Malaysia's Batu Caves complex Image copyright AFP
A woman takes a selfie in front of the staircase leading to the Batu Caves temple complex in Kuala Lumpur Image copyright AFP
A man speaks on his phone in front of the staircase at Malaysia's Batu Caves complex Image copyright AFP
A girl poses in front of the staircase leading to the Batu Caves temple complex in Kuala Lumpur Image copyright AFP
Visitors near the colourful stairs at Malaysia's Batu Caves Image copyright AFP
Visitors walk on the colourful stairs at Malaysia's Batu Caves Image copyright EPA
Two women take selfies at the colourful staircase to the Batu Caves complex Image copyright AFP

