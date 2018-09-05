Japan has been hit by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century. Typhoon Jebi has raked the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and leaving a trail of destruction to infrastructure.

A major international airport at Kansai was flooded:

Speedboats have been deployed to ferry thousands of stranded passengers from the airport in Osaka Bay:

The airport lost its link to the mainland when strong winds drove a tanker into a bridge:

Buses, coaches, cars, lorries, cranes - all were brought down by Jebi.

Damaged cranes in Nishinomiya...

... and vehicles blown over in Osaka

Blackouts have been reported due to cut power lines, with the storm closing business and schools in affected areas.

Emergency teams will have their work cut out to restore services:

A mangled street in Osaka, one of Japan's major manufacturing areas

Heavy rain and wind near Osaka station

Waves triggered by Jebi in Aki in Kochi prefecture

Containers scattered like Lego bricks in Osaka's port

Japan is regularly hit by typhoons. In 2011, Typhoon Talas killed at least 82 people and in 2013 a storm near Tokyo left 40 people dead.

