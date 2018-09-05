Image copyright EPA Image caption A car bomb targeted journalists and emergency services responding to an earlier suicide attack

A double suicide bombing at a wrestling club in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least 20 people and injured 70, officials say.

After a suicide bomber killed four people in the club, a second bomber in a car attacked emergency services responding to the incident.

Two journalists from the Tolo news channel were killed and four others injured by the car bomb.

The attacks happened in a predominantly Shia Muslim district of the city.

In a post on Twitter, Tolo's head, Lotfullah Najafizada, said the outlet had lost two of its best journalists.

The attack has not yet been claimed by any group but so-called Islamic State has carried out similar attacks in the Dasht-e-Barchi district.

The neighbourhood is home to many members of the Hazara minority.

In April, a BBC reporter was killed in the eastern province of Khost,

In 2017, Afghanistan was ranked the third most dangerous country in the world for journalists by Reporters without Borders.

