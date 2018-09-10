Asia

In pictures: North Korea's mass games propaganda show

  • 10 September 2018
Performers holding up coloured boards creating a huge portrait of Kim Il-sung Image copyright Reuters

North Korea on Sunday kicked off a huge propaganda festival, featuring enormous co-ordinated displays unlike anything else in the world.

The spectacle is called the Arirang Mass Games and will run throughout September to mark the country's 70th anniversary.

It features tens of thousands of performers.

The event is striking but the United Nations has in the past said children are forced to take part, or to help in the build-up.

Dancers waving North Korean flags Image copyright EPA
Image caption The games are a huge propaganda event
Performers holding up coloured boards creating a big image of two young girls Image copyright EPA
Image caption They are famous for the huge picture displays created by participants holding up coloured boards
Aerial shot of the stadium Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The games are designed to celebrate the country and boost morale
Dancers at the Arirang mass games Image copyright EPA
Image caption The show is popular with foreign tourists and a source of revenue for Pyongyang
Performers holding up coloured boards creating a big image of a man on horseback Image copyright EPA
Image caption The country's Air Koryo carrier has scheduled additional flights from Beijing for the event
Stadium filled with performers Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The last games were held in 2013
Athletes doing a gymnastics performance Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The event includes tens of thousands of participants, many of them children
Children doing a gymnastics performance Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The UN has said children are forced to take part, or to help in the build-up
Performers holding up coloured boards creating a big image of a child with football Image copyright AFP
Image caption Tickets to each event reportedly cost up to €800 ($933; £717)

