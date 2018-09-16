Typhoon Mangkhut lashes China's south coast

Typhoon Mangkhut has caused heavy rain and strong winds to lash the south coast of China.

  • Water brought by high waves washed ashore in Heng Fa Chuen in Hong Kong on 16 September 2018. Reuters

    Typhoon Mangkhut moved in on Hong Kong on Sunday morning

  • Large waves hit Repulse Bay beach during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on 16 September 2018. AFP

    Its coast was battered as winds reportedly reached more than 110 mph (177 kph)

  • A car is stranded in seawater as high waves hit the shore during Typhoon Mangkhut at Heng Fa Chuen in Hong Kong, China on 16 September 2018. Reuters

    In some areas, cars were submerged under floodwaters

  • Fire rescue workers rescue a woman in floodwaters in the village of Lei Yu Mun during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on 16 September 2018. AFP

    Emergency services rescued people from their homes

  • A photojournalist walks through plastic debris blown by strong winds during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Heng Fa Chuen in Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. AFP

    Debris was seen flying through the air

  • People wade through seawater inside a mall in Heng Fa Chuen, a residental district near the waterfront in Hong Kong, China September 16, 2018. Reuters

    Near Hong Kong's waterfront, people walked through the seawater in the streets

  • A man wades through floodwaters in the village of Lei Yu Mun during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on September 16, 2018. AFP

    This rural Hong Kong village, Lei Yu Mun, was flooded

  • A street flooded by a storm surge during Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Macau on 16 September 2018. AFP

    Neighbouring Macau also experienced flooding

  • Pedestrians walk past Casino Lisboa in Macau which has closed because of Typhoon Mangkhut on 16 September 2018 AFP

    Its famous casinos were ordered to close for the first time in history

  • A woman crosses a road with palm tree debris in Yangjiang in China's Guangdong province on 16 September 2018 AFP

    On the mainland, Guangdong province was under red alert as the typhoon moved closer

