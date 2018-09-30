Asia

In pictures: Search for Indonesia tsunami survivors

  • 30 September 2018

A frantic search for survivors continues on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, where a tsunami triggered by a powerful earthquake has killed hundreds of people.

Rescuers try to pull out a woman trapped in the rubble in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption More than 20 people trapped in the rubble have been dug out by hand by rescuers in the city of Palu
People search through debris in a residential area in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption At least 832 people are now known to have been killed after Friday's 7.5-magnitude tremor that triggered waves as high as 6m (20ft)
Rescuers search for survivors in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Emergency officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise as rescuers reach more areas closer to the epicentre
People carry victims' bodies to Palu's hospital. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption People have been bringing victims' bodies in bags to a hospital for formal identification
Devastation in Talise beach, Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Palu - the city of 335,000 people - now looks like a war zone two days after the tsunami
Taman Ria's beach in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ghostly look: The powerful tidal waves left virtually nothing on Palu's Taman Ria beach
A destroyed 10-storey hotel in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The city's 10-storey hotel was simply flattened, and there are fears people may still be trapped in the rubble
People drag a shopping trolley with goods looted from a supermarket in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Looting has been reported in Palu, as the authorities are struggling to establish order in the devastated city
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The initial quake struck as evening prayers were about to begin in the world's biggest Muslim majority country

