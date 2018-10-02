Asia

Indonesia tsunami: Aerial images of debris and survival

  • 2 October 2018
Related Topics
Aerial view of a collapsed mosque amid rubble in Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

Five days after a powerful earthquake and tsunami hit the Indonesian city of Palu, images are emerging which show the true scale of the devastation.

Before and after images of jetty in Palu
Presentational white space

The number of people now known to have died in the area has risen to more than 1,300, according to the country's disaster response agency.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 1.6 million people have been affected. The United Nations says almost 200,000 people are in urgent need of help.

Damage assessment by the EU emergency mapping service, Copernicus, estimates up to 3,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

Map of Palu showing buildings damaged/destroyed in the tsunami
Presentational white space

Many people were on the beach preparing for a festival when the wave hit, about half-an-hour after the earthquake.

Debris litters the beach in Palu, Indonesia Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space

Entire neighbourhoods, like Balaroa below, have been inundated with mud.

Some estimates says 1,700 homes were swallowed up in Balaroa and hundreds more in another neighbourhood of Petobo. Among those killed were about 30 students at a Christian Bible study group.

The saturated sand and silt started to behave like a liquid under increased pressure from the quake and began sliding, taking buildings and infrastructure with it.

Images showing neighbourhood of Balaroa before and after mud inundation
Presentational white space

This hillside has been left covered in mud after liquefaction caused the soil and sediment to flow downhill:

Aerial view of a collapsed hillside in Palu Image copyright Reuters

The tsunami washed away all normal services in Palu city.

There's little running water, power, food or drinking water. Sanitation is a growing problem. Transport routes have been severed, hampering rescue efforts.

Jemalam bridge before the tsunami

The 126m-long (410ft) Jemalam bridge, which connects almost 350,000 inhabitants of the west of the city with those in the east, has been destroyed.

Jemalam bridge after the tsunami has been destroyed
Presentational white space

People have been picking through the debris to find anything that might be salvaged to make their lives easier.

Overhead view of people looking through debris in Palu Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space

Even basic items like plastic sheets or kitchenware can make the difference.

People on the roof of a collapsed building in Palu Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

Many of the dead have been buried in mass graves. But it is feared many other bodies may still lie buried under the debris.

A man walks over the ruins of a building in Palu, Indonesia Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space

The military has taken over the airport to fly in aid and move out the badly injured.

Thousands of other people are waiting to get a commercial flight out of Palu.

Soldiers watch as people board a military plane at Palu airport Image copyright Getty Images

All images subject to copyright. Satellite images ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company.