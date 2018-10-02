Indonesia death toll rises over 1,200
- 2 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The number of people killed in Indonesia from Friday's earthquake and tsunami has risen to more than 1,200, the country's disaster response agency says.
The death toll jumped on Tuesday from a previous confirmed figure of 844.
The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that hit the coastal city of Palu.
People there are growing increasingly desperate for food, fuel and water.