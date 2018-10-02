Asia

Indonesia death toll rises over 1,200

The number of people killed in Indonesia from Friday's earthquake and tsunami has risen to more than 1,200, the country's disaster response agency says.

The death toll jumped on Tuesday from a previous confirmed figure of 844.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that hit the coastal city of Palu.

People there are growing increasingly desperate for food, fuel and water.