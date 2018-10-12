Asia

Thailand vegetarian festival: Swords and other objects used in face-piercing

  • 12 October 2018

Thailand's annual nine-day vegetarian festival kicked off on 8 October with devotees from Loem Hu Thai Su shrine, on the island of Phuket, showing off their eye-catching, some would say alarming, piercing.

Warning: Some may find the images upsetting

Performer with a kettle piercing his cheek Image copyright AFP

The religious devotees cut themselves with swords, piercing their cheeks with sharp objects and committing other painful acts to purify themselves and take on the sins of the community.

A devotee with two swords pierced through his cheek Image copyright AFP

The participants are known locally as "mah song", or "horses of the gods".

Devotees with piercing on their cheek are linked by a chain Image copyright AFP

They wear colourful costumes during the macabre ceremony.

A performer gores his face with a sheath and a sword Image copyright AFP

The festival origins can be traced to a visiting troupe of Chinese performers who fell ill, and practised some of these rituals in order to recover.

Performer with strings running across his pierced cheeks Image copyright AFP

It is claimed the mah song feel no pain because they are possessed by the purifying spirits of the Nine Emperor Gods, who they believe will protect them from any harm or scarring.

A devotee of the Loem Hu Thai Su shrine has a metal rods with roses pierced through his cheeks as he parades during the annual Image copyright AFP

They use a variety of items to decorate their piercing including swords, daggers and fish rods.

Devotee with several knives piercing his cheeks Image copyright AFP

The body mutilation is not the only part of the festival. All Thais must adhere to ritual cleansing activities during this period - including abstaining from alcohol, meat and sex - to ensure good health and peace of mind.

Devotee has multiple skewers pierced through his cheeks Image copyright AFP

The cutting ceremonies take place at the six temples located around Phuket Town.

Performer with an axe pierced through his cheek Image copyright AFP

Individuals choose their own objects, and some seem to compete to fit the heaviest, bulkiest or strangest item through their cheeks.

A devotee with two wrenches pierced through his cheek Image copyright AFP
A devotee has a gas-pump nozzel pierced through his cheek Image copyright AFP

Some participants go through less gruesome piercing.

A devotee of the Loem Hu Thai Su shrine waits to parade with needles pierced through his chin Image copyright AFP

Devotees believe the more pain they feel during this event, the more success they will enjoy in the coming year.

A devotee has a plum leave pierced through his cheek Image copyright AFP

Pictures from AFP

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC