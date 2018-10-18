Image copyright Vietnam Bloggers Network Image caption Mother Mushroom was allowed to take her family along to the US

The high-profile Vietnamese dissident and writer known as Mother Mushroom has been released from prison and is on her way to the United States with her two children and mother.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh left Vietnam on Wednesday for Taipei and then Houston, Texas after an early morning release.

In 2017, she was sentenced to 10 years in jail for distributing propaganda against the state.

Vietnam's one-party communist regime frequently jails its critics.

News that Ms Quynh had been released emerged soon after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis left Vietnam after a short visit. It is unclear if he pressed for her release and the Pentagon is yet to comment.

Rights groups widely welcomed the activist's release but warned that freedom of speech in the country remained severely limited.

"This good news, which comes as a relief after two years behind bars, should also be a reminder of Vietnam's worsening record of jailing anyone who criticises the regime," Nicholas Bequelin of Amnesty International said in a statement.

"While Mother Mushroom is no longer imprisoned, the condition for her release was exile and there are over one hundred people languishing in jail because they peacefully spoke their mind - in public, on blogs or on Facebook."

Image copyright AFP Image caption A 2017 trial had sentenced her to 10 years in prison

Who is Mother Mushroom?

The activist started a blog in 2006 raising awareness of social injustice and pointing out political and environmental concerns.

Her unusual moniker is based on the nickname "mushroom" for her youngest daughter.

Image copyright Facebook/Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh Image caption Mother Mushroom's blog was widely read across Vietnam

She also co-founded the Network of Vietnamese Bloggers, an independent writers' association.

With the growing importance of social media, the internet has become a vital platform for dissidents in a country which tightly controls its media.

In 2015, Mother Mushroom received an award from the Sweden-based Civil Rights Defenders and in 2017 was awarded the International Women of Courage Award by the US state department.