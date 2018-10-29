Image copyright AFP Image caption The rescue of the boys and their coach had the world gripped earlier this July

The 12 young footballers who spent two weeks trapped in a cave in Thailand have now achieved their dream of watching Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The story of the boys and their coach, who were finally rescued by a team of divers, gripped the world in July.

They were invited to watch the match after their extraordinary rescue.

But their attendance at the event has been overshadowed by news of the death of the Thai owner of Leicester City FC.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed when his helicopter crashed outside the club's stadium.